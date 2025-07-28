Bully Ray Defends John Cena Heel Turn Ahead of WWE Summerslam

Bully Ray recently discussed the John Cena heel turn, which took place at WWE Elimination Chamber back in March and has been met with a mixed reaction from fans, defending it and noting that Cena has done everything he can. Highlights of his comments from Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc) are below.

“What metric in the WWE right now is showing you that the Cena heel turn did not work?” Bully Ray asked. “I don’t know what John Cena could possibly do to go out there and definitively get booed by everybody in the arena, because it is John Cena.”

Bully Ray went on to say that some fans will cheer Cena no matter what and that shouldn’t make the storyline a failure.

“John Cena has gotten a mixed reaction [across] his entire career,” Bully continued. “People enjoy being a part of the mixed reaction. I wouldn’t be surprised if some people are a part of both reactions. So I don’t know what John could possibly do or say that would make the entire WWE universe go, ‘Yes, we hate you.'”

John Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes at night two of WWE Summerslam this weekend.