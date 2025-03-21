Bully Ray Praises John Cena’s Promo From Raw, Talks Crowd’s Reaction To Cena

Bully Ray was impressed with John Cena’s promo from this week’s WWE Raw and how he was able to work the audience. Cena cut a promo on Raw explaining his actions at Elimination Chamber, and Bully weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cena’s promo: “Cena’s ability to play the puppeteer and take that crowd through a gambit of emotion. He ran everybody up and down that emotional rollercoaster… His music hit and there was not the initial pop, it was immediate booing!”

On how the crowd reacted to the promo: “They hated that man from the first note of his song. They hated that man when they saw him. They hated that man when he walked to the ring,” Bully added. “They hated that man when he was standing in the ring. They hated that man when he was talking. They hated that man as he continued to talk. And then? Every single word he was speaking started to resonate, and they started to hate a little bit less… John Cena was 30 seconds away from those people apologizing to him!”