Bully Ray Thinks John Cena Should Win World Championship at WrestleMania

– Bully Ray discussed WrestleMania 35 during today’s Busted Open Radio and said John Cena should win his sevententh world championship at the event. As WZ notes, the WWE alumnus said that Cena’s record-breaking win would make for an iconic WrestleMania moment.

“There is going to be a large portion of wrestling fans who might not want to see John win since they don’t want to see Ric Flair’s record broken,” Bully said. “Listen, it’s tied right now, so the best way to get out of that is to have Flair endorse it. You have that final sit down between John Cena and Ric Flair where John is torn whether or not he really wants to do this. Does he really want to break the record out of respect for Ric? Then Ric is the one who talks to him and smacks him in the face and tells him, “You go out there and break that record.” When he wins, Ric Flair hands him the championship. That’s a mega moment. That’s a WrestleMania moment!”

You can listen to his comments below: