Bully Ray Reveals Who He Wants To Join Seth Rollins’ Faction

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed why he thinks Becky Lynch should join Seth Rollins’ current faction, making them an official WWE power couple. Lynch is currently doing her own thing, feuding with Nikki Bella. Rollins, meanwhile, is the current WWE World Heavyweight champion.

He said: “I love the idea of Becky and Seth as the bully power couple of the company. I’d love to see Becky peppered in with the new Dangerous Alliance. I wouldn’t mind seeing Becky out there. Send Becky out there with them one time. She’s just out there. Never acknowledge it. Never say a word about it. Just have her standing next to her husband, but never acknowledge it. Let people be like, ‘What the f**k is going on. What is she doing out there?’ Let them speculate until they pass out from speculation,” said Ray. “People will be going ballistic trying to figure it out. And then people will be like, ‘Oh my god, is Becky gonna be with this alliance now?’ You don’t answer these questions. You never answer the question, and one day when they ask her, ‘Becky, what were you doing out there on that Monday night raw with Heyman and Seth and the other guys?’ She goes, ‘I was with my husband.’“