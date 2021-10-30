wrestling / News

Bully Ray Jokes About Brock Lesnar’s $1 Million ‘Fine’ From WWE Smackdown

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bully Ray Bubba Ray Dudley

Brock Lesnar’s $1 million fine levied on tonight’s WWE Smackdown became humor fodder for Bully Ray. As noted, Lesnar was “fined” $1 million by Adam Pearce for his actions in attacking him on last week’s show.

That brought Bully Ray to bring the joke, taking a shot at Lesnar’s reported hugh salary for part-time work by retweeting it with the caption, “So…one nights pay.”

