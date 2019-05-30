Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer on Jon Moxley Leaving WWE, Ray Says WWE Is Not Granting Anyone Their Release Anymore

– During Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) and Tommy Dreamer spoke about Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) leaving WWE. Below are some highlights and a video clip from this week’s show.

During the show, Bully Ray stated on Jon Moxley, “When you know your time is up, you have to stare down the barrel of that gun and wait out your deal. And that’s exactly what he did. Theres no other way out. A couple of people got their release and were able to wiggle on out. No one’s getting their release anymore. It’s over. You’re going to have to wait out your contract, and he did it. He did it professionally and he did it the right way.”

Dreamer added on Moxley, “You can’t say that Dean Ambrose wasn’t pushed to the moon because he was. And I understand that frustration because once you reach a certain amount of goals, then what? You can’t say, ‘I never got to be Heavyweight Champion.’ He’s held almost every title. He was in the mix for a long time. So, he’s made a lot of money.”

Dreamer continued: “And for guys like even myself, it’s that creativeness as well as to be able to have a say. I work for a lot fo companies, I’m not under contract with any of them because I don’t want to be married that way to anybody. The moment that someone tries to tell me how to be Tommy Dreamer again, is the moment I have be like ‘No’. But if I’m under contract, I have to listen to them and I don’t want to do that. Because the only person who knows how to be Tommy Dreamer is Tommy Dreamer.”

Jon Moxley recently made his debut for AEW at Double or Nothing last weekend. He’s also set to compete in NJPW at the BOSJ Final on June 5.