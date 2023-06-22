Bully Ray Is Looking Forward To Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Bully Ray has one match above all that he’s excited for at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and that’s Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay. The PPV takes place this Sunday and Bully talked about the IWGP United States Championship match on Busted Open Radio, explaining why he’s looking forward to it. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being excited for the match: “The one that I’m truly looking forward to is Omega and Ospreay. I think we’re seeing a different version of Will Ospreay. Will came to the ring last night, took Kenny’s head off, and then stalked him. He took his time. Every little thing Will Ospreay did last night meant something. This wasn’t the Will Ospreay spot guy from 10 years ago. This was a guy that has evolved, and has learned how to take his time, how to milk things, how to give good facials and make them matter.”

On Ospreay’s evolution: “I’m enjoying this new evolution of Will. I’m hoping to see not an Ospreay-Omega spot match, but a spot match that incorporates psychology. And I’m looking forward to that match the most.”