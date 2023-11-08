– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the future of WWE Superstar LA Knight following his main event title loss against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last Saturday. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the progress of Knight: “He’s on his way but it’s not all there yet. It takes time to get to that level.”

On how fans currently view Knight: “The people aren’t there for LA Knight. They’re not willing him to win. Go back and listen to a Steve Austin match or go listen to any of your favorite WWE babyface matches, people that they are truly into. You hear a buzz throughout the entire match. You can hear them willing their favorite guy on.”

On what Knight can do to improve: “His peaks are there, what he needs to do is raise his valleys. LA Knight needs to be put in positions where the people truly feel for him. He hasn’t been in that position yet. One of the things that I thought they could’ve done for LA Knight at the end of Crown Jewel is left him standing at the end.”