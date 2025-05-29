Bully Ray Thinks There’s A Lack of Star Power In Wrestling Business

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray expressed his belief that there is a lack of ‘major star power’ within the wrestling business. He didn’t put the blame at any specific company, and noted that he has this belief even with the return of Cody Rhodes recently. He added that he thought WWE might have brought Rhodes back too early last week.

He said: “I have a different opinion on overall what is going on [in pro wrestling]. In my opinion, what is going overall is considerably more important than what is in each individual company. There is something going on in the wrestling business right now, and I think it’s that lack of major star power. Nobody feels like that they are ‘the guy.’ Nobody feels like they are ‘the girl.’ We have guys and gals who are getting the job done, who are main eventers, and who are turning in main event matches and performances, but I don’t believe in any one company going, ‘That’s the guy, that’s the girl, that’s the megastar.’ Even with the return of Cody. The lull is at the very top, the main event level, the Superstars, the big names, the heavy hitters, the A stories. Something’s missing.“