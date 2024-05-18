– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared some annecdotes about The Undertaker, and how The Undertaker was a benevolent teacher to him in WWE, recalling an experience where he accidentally missed a chair shot and split Undertaker’s head open. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on accidentally splitting open The Undertaker’s head with a chair: “I thought I was done. When I got back to the locker room, I was ready to fight The Undertaker — ready to fight him. ‘Listen, I’m gonna get my ass handed to me but if I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die with my boots on.'”

On The Undertaker making it a teachable moment for Bully Ray: “[Undertaker] said, ‘Bubba, sit down.’ He said, ‘Bubba, in this industry, you don’t want to get a reputation of being reckless or that you can hurt people. What you did tonight was dangerous. You have to make sure you never do what you did tonight again. People won’t want to work with you and if people don’t want to work with you, you can’t make money. And if you can’t make money, you’re no good to the business.'”

On Matt Cardona once breaking his nose: “When Matt Cardona broke my nose in a dark match, I laughed it off, and he was terrified. He was terrified I was gonna kick his ass. He was terrified I was gonna tell Vince. I laughed it off. I said, ‘Matt, you just gotta be more careful. That’s all. S*** happens.’ I’ll never forget the lessons that I learned from The Undertaker and how I tried to pass them along.”