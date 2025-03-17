Bully Ray Liked Seeing Nick Wayne Show Some Fire On AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray was happy to see Nick Wayne stand up to Christian Cage on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Wayne fired off at Cage in a segment on last week’s show after Cage tried to justify his loss at AEW Resolution and said that Cage owed everyone an apology. Cage shoved Wayne and Mama Wayne had to separate them. Bully spoke about the segment on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Wayne stepping up to Cage: “I enjoyed the backstage with Christian this week. I enjoyed seeing Nick Wayne step up and go ‘Uh-uh, you’re full of s**t, Christian.’ I enjoyed seeing Nick finally have some – a flame lit under his ass, some personality, the willingness to stand up to a guy who has led them down a path that has not paid off.”

On Mama Wayne’s interaction with Nick and Cage: “All six-foot-two of her, and her flowing blonde hair, and Mama Wayne just looking ‘mmm, mmm, mmm’ getting in Christian’s face basically saying ‘Don’t you talk that way to my son, don’t you put your hands on my son.’ A mother protecting her child? And then Christian says ‘you better get right back in line, woman, or you’ll be working at that Waffle House.'”