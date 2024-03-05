Bully Ray Likes That The Rock Is Acting Drunk With Power

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed recent comments Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made in a video he shared on social media where he told Cody Rhodes, “**** your story!” Bully Ray also said that his cohost Dave LaGreca is living “rent-free” in the head of The Rock. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Rock’s current character: “That vibe that I got from The Rock in that … clip was a more ‘drunk with power’ version of Vince McMahon. Think about it: Mr. McMahon on steroids, no pun intended. That’s the way The Rock is coming off.”

On Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca living in The Rock’s head rent-free: “Dave LaGreca lives rent-free in The Rock’s head because The Rock went on social media and he started talking about WrestleMania, he started talking about Seth Rollins, he started talking about Cody Rhodes, and then he started talking about Dave LaGreca. Now, he didn’t call Dave LaGreca by name, but he sure as hell put up a clip of this show of Dave LaGreca going off on one of his rants. So let me have this straight: the biggest star in Hollywood and the biggest star in professional wrestling today, who might even be on some people’s Mount Rushmores, is talking about WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Dave LaGreca? Hmm.”

You can see The Rock’s epic 21-minute promo below. On last Friday’s SmackDown, he and Roman Reigns issued a challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for a tag team bout at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.