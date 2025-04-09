– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on WWE, listing his personal Mount Rushmore of the top draws in WWE history. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The Mount Rushmore of the WWE, work rate, drawing ability, when it comes to the ability to draw for a length of time and the amount of money generated because of any one talent, personality, or man, nobody is bigger than the Hulk [Hogan], Steve [Austin], [John] Cena and Roman [Reigns]. I’m putting Roman on the list now because of the original point made that he’s been around for ten years and he’s been at ten WrestleManias.”

Bully Ray was quesitoned about not including Bruno Sammartino, who has the record for most sellouts at the Madison Square Garden. Ray responded, noting that the likes of Hogan, Austin, Cena, and Reigns were able to sell out venues all over the entire world.