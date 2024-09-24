– On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the stadium segment on last week’s WWE SmackDown featuring WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and former champion Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes cinematic segment: “What was there not to love about it? The way Roman pulled up, the way Cody pulled up, the way they met in the middle of the field. What being in that particular place at that particular moment in time meant. What the city meant. Everything about it was awesome. Deep-rooted storytelling. The best thing the WWE did was not have that face-to-face happen in an arena.”

On if the promo would’ve happened in an arena instead of an empty stadium: “If this promo would’ve happened in an arena, you guys tell me who would’ve been cheered and who would’ve been booed.”

You can see Roman Reigns meeting Cody Rhodes at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium below. The two wrestlers will team up against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu next weekend at WWE Bad Blood. The premium live event will be held on Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.