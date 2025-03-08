– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had high praise for the WWE Raw segment last Monday featuring CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Bully Ray thought it worked organically.

He said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “Here’s the deal about CM Punk and Seth Rollins, bravo, two thumbs up! Rah, rah, rah, boom bah, what a way to kick off Raw. What a way to set the tone. Chaos and confusion. Just fighting all over the place.” He continued, “I absolutely loved it. It seemed disjointed. It was uncomfortable at times. It was very organic and very raw, and that’s what I loved about it.”

CM Punk and Seth Rollins will face off once again, this time in a Steel Cage, on next week’s Monday Night Raw at the Madison Square Garden. This Monday’s show is scheduled for Monday, March 10 at MSG in New York City. The show will stream live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.