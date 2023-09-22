Bully Ray Loves Toni Storm’s Current Run in AEW

Bully Ray is very fond of what Tori Storm is doing in AEW right now. ON the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully talked about Storm’s current character work in the promotion and how it’s been playing out on TV. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Storm’s current work: “I love what she’s doing right now. The whole British thing, I really, really enjoyed it … The match between Toni Storm and Saraya was entertaining, I really do.”

On being a fan of Storm since her time in WWE: “I’ve been singing the praises of Toni Storm since ‘NXT.’ I have liked her since ‘NXT,’ I liked her when she came into AEW. Doesn’t just have to do with the fact that I think Toni Storm is easy on the eyes — I like the way she presents her character. I think she has an ‘it’ factor. I like her wrestling ability, I like everything that’s been presented from Toni Storm.”