– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley of The Dudley Boyz) made the case for why The Usos are WWE’s greatest tag team of all time due to the group’s involvement with The Bloodline and now feud with Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Usos being WWe’s greatest tag team ever: “It is my opinion that The Usos are the greatest tag team in the history of the WWE, and here is why: The Usos have won multiple World Tag Team Championships, ala The Dudleyz and The New Day. However, the Usos are doing something that the Dudleyz and the New Day never did: they are involved in an A storyline that is continuing to put asses in seats.”

Bully Ray on what they have done that The Dudley Boyz and other tag teams have not: “What matters to me is that the Usos are involved in something that has the entire wrestling world talking, and the New Day have never done that, and the Hardys have never done that, and Edge and Christian have never done that, and the Dudleyz have never done that.”

At next month’s WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event, Jimmy and Jey Uso will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team battle. The event will be held on July 1, 2023 at London’s O2 Arena.