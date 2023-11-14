Bully Ray, Marc Mero, Crowbar & More Remember Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary of Passing

Several wrestling stars took to social media to remember the late, great Eddie Guerrero on the anniversary of his passing. As noted earlier, Rey Mysterio paid tribute to Guerrero today on the 18th anniversary of his death. Bully Ray, Marc Mero, the Bollywood Boys, Crowbar and others also paid tribute to the legend, as you can see below:

18yrs ago today we lost a ring warrior. This is the exact wrist tape I wore in TNA @IMPACTWRESTLING after learning of his passing. RIP and sigue caminando con dios mi amigo. 🙏🏽💪🏽#EddieGuerrero pic.twitter.com/KS2zPvboeQ — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) November 14, 2023

18 years later 🕊️ RIP Eddie Guerrero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VWMb4y1S3X — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) November 13, 2023

Remembering the great Eddie Guerrero who passed on this day in 2005. One of the greatest! Forever missed. 10/9/67- 11/13/05. One of my favorite matches! Eddie Guerrero vs Johnny B. Baddhttps://t.co/MgeClqPV4B pic.twitter.com/49CiBoKlnr — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) November 13, 2023

RIP EDDIE

gave me the honor of THE BEST ⭐️WRESTLING⭐️ match of my entire career at the historic Queens Elks lodge

On this evening my wife was in my corner had a few spots w/ Eddie as well – we speak of this often and how honored and privileged we are for this.

– always grateful https://t.co/AAYZi1R8Pq — CROWBAR (@wcwcrowbar) November 13, 2023

RIP Eddie Guerrero. Viva La Raza pic.twitter.com/OkOLbSzofj — The Monsta (@SteveMackDHS) November 13, 2023

This is by far the most emotional one. Ill never act like I was cool like that with Eddie but the few times we spoke in person or on the phone, he genuinely cared about what I had to say. So amazing to be able to communicate with The GOAT.

I wish he was still here. https://t.co/BH3aHNyaYP — The Monsta (@SteveMackDHS) November 13, 2023

18 years since we lost Eddie Guerrero… Missed every single day 🙏 Viva La Raza 💚🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/nqvFlt3nBt — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 13, 2023