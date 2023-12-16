Bully Ray & Mark Henry Talk Potential Cody Rhodes & CM Punk Wins At WrestleMania 40

Bully Ray and Mark Henry recently discussed the potential of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk picking up wins at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes and Punk have both said they have stories to finish and speculation has had them both in main event matches at the PPV, potentially against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Bully and Henry weighed in on the potential for the two men’s matches on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Bully on the potential for a strong babyface situation coming out of WrestleMania: “[Cody Rhodes and CM Punk] can both finish their story at the same time. Punk can finish his story night one against Seth Rollins, and Cody can finish his story night two against Roman Reigns. WWE would be a powerhouse babyface company with CM Punk as one champion [and] Cody as the other. It’d be a hell of an ending to WrestleMania.”

Henry on potential Punk vs. Cody match: “I’m looking at it from a money standpoint, and I’m looking at it from a prestige standpoint, and then I’m looking at it as how to jump-start the next thing. If you say, ‘You know what? I’m pissing in your cornflakes, I’m stepping into your sandbox, and I’m throwing all your toys out. This is my sandbox,’ [then] Punk and Cody would be the next thing.”