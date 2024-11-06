– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussed how AEW is handling The Hurt Syndicate, specifically Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, so far. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Shelton Benjamin has been booked in AEW: “If I had the pencil, there is no way in hell Shelton Benjamin would have been treated the way he has been treated since the day he came here. Shelton is in the same position — almost same position — that he was in the WWE.”

Mark Henry on how AEW should use Lashley in The Hurt Syndicate: “Now you gotta give a reason of why he should be feared. Swerve — they need to find Nana bloodied up and Bobby wiping his hands off. Bobby needs to walk around there like a living, breathing horror movie, and if they do that? Then everything is fixed.”

The Hurt Syndicate is slated to appear later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.