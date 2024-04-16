Bully Ray & Mark Henry Discuss the Progression of Solo Sikoa in WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussed the path of Solo Sikoa, as he took charge of The Bloodline last week on SmackDown, going against the wishes of Roman Reigns by taking out Jimmy Uso. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Solo Sikoa: “Obviously, he had his match with Cena, but he’s getting a great education into what it’s like to be in a main event spot, without having to be the actual main-eventer. Now they’re going to start to peel back the layers on Solo Sikoa. Now we’re going to start to learn who Solo Sikoa is a little more. Why Solo thinks the way he does … We know exactly who Solo is, now we’re going to learn what makes Solo tick.”

Mark Henry on the direction of The Bloodline: “And then Paul gains control again, because there are more people in the Samoan Dynasty and in the Bloodline that could come in and possibly be like, ‘You know what, I think this is a better option,’ and Paul has always kept a feather in the cap, so I’d love to see what that story’s going to be like.”