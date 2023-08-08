– On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussed the ending of Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. After beating Lesnar at the event, Lesnar showed his respect to Cody and raised his hand in victory. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Brock Lesnar showing respect for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam: “When Brock does what Brock does, it means more than when anybody else does it. After that match, I don’t give a s*** if the handshake was planned or not — I don’t care. It worked. I thought that handshake moment should come when Cody wins the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. We got it a lot earlier!”

Bully Ray on what Lesnar’s act means symbolically: “Brock Lesnar has told the entire WWE Universe, the entire wrestling world [that] this is the guy that is taking WWE into the next couple of years.”

Mark Henry on how Lesnar wouldn’t have performed the act if he was told to do it: “[If] WWE Creative asked Brock to do that, he would have been like, ‘No.’ Now, Vince [McMcMahon] can ask him, and Brock would have probably said, ‘How’s that gonna get me paid?’ He’s a businessman first. If it feels right, maybe, but it has to be on his terms.”

Henry on Lesnar using the steel steps with no action by the referee: “The announcers should have said something. Michael Cole could have said, ‘Corey, that should have been a DQ’ and Corey could have said, ‘No, Brock initiated it and grabbed the steps first.’ Now, you cover that. It wasn’t a big enough deal that the fans went off, but that was a great indicator of why I don’t put all the stock in the fans’ analysis of what goes on in a match.”