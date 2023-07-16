– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray critiqued what Matt Riddle has done since returning to WWE earlier in April, noting that Riddle has not been as entertaining sink his return as when he was paired with Randy Orton in RK-Bro. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I don’t believe Riddle has found the past level of entertainment or the past glory he shared with Randy Orton. And I think we’re seeing how important Randy was to that pairing. Everybody thought it was Riddle. It was Randy. Riddle’s entertaining, don’t get me wrong, but he was a lot more entertaining when he was with Randy. And I think they’re trying to plug him in with Drew and pull off the same things.”

Matt Riddle returned to WWE earlier in April on the Raw following WrestleMania following a lengthy absence.