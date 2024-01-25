– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson becoming a board member of WWE parent company TKO and also being granted full ownership of his ring name and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Rock receiving full ownership of his ring name: “Here’s some perspective on ownership of the name. Back in the day when you went through WWE, come up in WWE, no matter what, the minute you put your signature on a WWE contract, they own every last thing about you for the length of that contract. Being able to obtain ownership of The Rock is on par with any band out there being able to do gain control and ownership of their own music, and their own publishing.”

Tommy Dreamer on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns possibly happening: “He [The Rock] will be taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He already started with [the comment] ‘Do I eat at the Head of the Table?’ That’s just dropping the one bomb right there. I also don’t think The Rock winning the WWE title is ‘best for business,’ but that match is [best for business].”