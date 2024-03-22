Bully Ray Defends Mercedes Mone’s Comments On Her Reported Big Money AEW Deal

Bully Ray recently defended Mercedes Mone’s comments about her reported lucrative deal with AEW. Money spoke with ESPN last week about her deal, commenting on reports that her deal by saying, “I mean, I’m not Mercedes Moné for no reason. Money changes everything. I’m always about that bag. Absolutely.” Bully commented on the response to the comments on Busted Open After Dark and said that if talent is upset with the deal, they should get to where Mone is.

“I know there are some people out there in the AEW universe who are upset about some of the comments that Mercedes said lately,” Bully said on the show (per Wrestling Inc). “Maybe some of the talent in the back are upset with the amount of money that Mercedes Mone is making.”

He continued, “Let me talk to the talent for a second. Let me talk to the wrestlers. If you want to make Mercedes Mone money, go become a five-time women’s champion in the WWE and become Mercedes Mone. Actually, don’t become Mercedes Mone, become more valuable than Mercedes Mone, and then you can command Mercedes Mone money.”