– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Mike Santana, praising his work in the main event at TNA Slammiversary 2025. He also noted how Mike Santana reminds him of current AEW star Eddie Kingston.

Bully Ray said on Mike Santana (via WrestlingInc.com), “The thing about Mike Santana is his credibility, his believability. When he talks, I listen.” He continued on the Mike Santana and Eddie Kingston comparison, “Mike is a slightly more polished version of Eddie Kingston. And…it’s not a shock, because basically Eddie and Mike, New Yorkers…As a matter of fact, I believe they all came up [together].”

Bully Ray continued on Santana and Kingston coming from similar areas, “I remember seeing Eddie Kingston working a House of Glory show like, 10, 12 years ago, that me and D-Von just happened to be on. And I saw Eddie there. And I know Mike’s been around. So yeah, they have come up in the same scene.”

Eddie Kingston is still recovering at the moment from a leg injury he suffered in May 2024. It’s unknown when he will be able to return to the ring. In the main event at TNA Slammiversary 2025 last Sunday, Santana competed in the main event against Trick Williams and Joe Hendry. Williams won the match to retain his TNA World Title.