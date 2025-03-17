Bully Ray Thinks Moose Has Done All He Can Do In TNA, Needs to Go Elsewhere

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray said that Moose has done all he can do on the TNA Wrestling roster and needs to go elsewhere. Moose recently appeared on NXT, as the TNA X Division champion, and lost to Oba Femi.

Bully said: “Moose has been in TNA for a while. I think that Moose has maxed out his potential in TNA. I think it’s time for Moose to be exposed to new competition, to new brains in the wrestling business, to people who can teach him what he has learned so far. You just said that you thought it was Moose’s best match, [it is] because he’s stepping up to a new level of competition. He’s being exposed to somebody who can bring more out of him. He has a personality that still needs to be brought in him. I think Moose is a little laidback at times. I also think that Moose needs to wrestle for Moose.“