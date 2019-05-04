Bully Ray Discusses Bringing His Character to MSG for the G1 Supercard

– Fightful recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who talked about the future of ROH at the Madison Square Garden. Below are some highlights.

On bringing the Bully Ray character to MSG: “As far as bringing Bully Ray to Madison Square Garden, it is a bucket list item that I only added to the bucket list recently when I saw there would be an event at Madison Square Garden. With all of the great Ring of Honor talent, the great New Japan talent, I wasn’t guaranteed a spot on the card. I did what I had to do-character, storytelling, wrestling-wise to make sure that I earned myself a spot. I’m proud of the fact I was able to do that. I created the Bully Ray character. Nobody created it for me. I moved it forward. I’m talking about when I originally invented it in TNA. This was my creation and when you can bring your creation to the G1 Supercard, it is a very good feeling and sense of accomplishment.”

Bully Ray on another possible ROH/NJPW joint show at MSG in 2020: “The next year I don’t even think about. Who knows what even is going to happen next year? Hopefully Ring of Honor, Madison Square Garden and New Japan Pro Wrestling continue to have a good relationship. Hopefully all parties want to do business again.”