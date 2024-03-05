Bully Ray Names Opponent That Could Bring Sting Out Of Retirement

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including a match he thinks could bring Sting out of retirement following his last match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Ray thinks a match in WWE with The Undertaker could do that despite Taker being retired since 2020. Here are the highlights:

On never saying never in wrestling:“You can never say never. I’m 99% sure that what we got to see last night was Sting’s last match.”

On the match: “If Hunter was to say to himself, ‘You know what, the last time Sting was here maybe we could have given him a bit of a better send-off, we could have given him that moment that he deserved and that the WWE Universe would have liked to have seen. What if we are able to leave a better taste in people’s mouths and what if we are able to trump what AEW did and Sting’s last match is at WrestleMania in front of 80,000 people, and the money’s right, and the match is right and the situation is right. There’s always that tiny, tiny chance that the planets can align again, and that’s it.”