Bully Ray Doesn’t Think WWE or AEW Won Tuesday Night Ratings Battle

As previously reported, WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in this past Tuesday’s ratings battle, winning in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo. However, if you ask Bully Ray, neither company won anything. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Bully explained why WWE didn’t come out as strongly as they should have.

He said: “I do not believe either one of the companies won. Obviously the rating, the hard number [921,000] to [609,000] dictates that ‘NXT’ won. But when I sit back and I really think about these numbers without trying to dive too deep into all the minutia of it, I say to myself this, WWE loaded up this show on their own night with some of the heaviest firepower they possibly could not named The Rock or ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. They loaded it. The highest rating that ‘NXT’ has done in the past couple of weeks, I believe was an 850, a couple of weeks ago for one of their specialty shows. Now, on that specialty show, I think we might have gotten Becky, and I think we might have gotten Rhea [Ripley] and Dom [Mysterio]. It was the normal crossover that they were doing with talent from the main roster, and they did an 850 — strong number on their own. Now you bring in thermonuclear freaking firepower, and you got [71,000] more viewers. To me, that’s not that much.”

Ray said that if he had to declare a winner, it would be AEW because they kept their viewership on a different night. This isn’t true, of course, because Dynamite lost nearly 200,000 viewers from the week before.