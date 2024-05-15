– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he’s not a big believer in hall of fames for professional wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on not believing in wrestling Hall of Fames: “This is why I’m not a big believer in the term ‘Hall of Fame’ when it comes to pro wrestling. Hall of Appreciation. It’s not a traditional Hall of Fame. We are in the predetermined sports entertainment [industry].”

On how any promoter can turn someone into a Hall of Famer: “I could turn anybody into a Hall of Famer with a pencil. Do you understand how crazy that sounds? But Dreamer was just [nodding] his head yes because it’s the truth. … Any promoter can take any talent they want and turn them into a Hall of Famer. Give them 10 years. I’ll write you in, I’ll write you out, I’ll give you such a great career.”

Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as The Dudley Boyz as part of the Class of 2018 inductees.