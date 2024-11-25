Bully Ray Wasn’t a Fan of AEW Using ‘November Rain’ To Promote Full Gear

Bully Ray was not a big fan of Tony Khan licensing Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” to promote AEW Full Gear, as he recently explained. Khan licensed the rights to the song to promote Full Gear and the remaining November episodes of Dynamite and Collision, and Bully spoke on Busted Open Radio about how he took issue with Khan using the song to draw nostalgia from when ECW used the song without permission to promote November To Remember. You can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On why he didn’t like the use of “November Rain”: “Tony Khan did to ‘November Rain’ what Tony Khan does to everything else in pro wrestling — he just threw money at it.”

On Khan using the song to hearken back to ECW’s use of it: “He’s trying to use ECW as a crutch to hotshot something. And you know what? It actually worked. It bounced their rating, and I believe that the airing of the video helped pop a rating for them.”