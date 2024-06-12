Bully Ray Wasn’t A Fan of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov From WWE RAW

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed that he wasn’t a fan of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov from WWE RAW, as he thought Breakker should have been more dominant.

He said: “It was entirely too 50/50 for me. Now I know that they’ll probably say, they would probably say ‘Well the match was 50/50. We wanted to make Ilja look strong because we gave Bron the win, and the last thing you saw was Bron destroy Ricochet.’ Okay, I get the thinking. But Ilja and Bron are on similar paths. They’re both being pushed pretty well. I love what Ilja is able to do with just his eyes alone in his promos. He tells me such a story with his eyes and his intensity, and his face, despite his smaller stature. But when you have a guy of smaller stature, no matter how much heart and how much fight he has, he’s still up against a bats**t crazy insanity in Bron Breakker. And that s**t becomes a wash. Bron should have, I thought, taken it to Ilja more, given Ilja hope, showed the struggle, showed the fight, give him a big flurry at the end, and then taken it away from him. It was just a little too 50/50 for me.

I actually got a text from The Sandman last night during the match. For those of you who don’t know, The Sandman is a very, very smart professional wrestler. He understands this business a lot more than anybody might think, because of the whole perception of The Sandman drinking too much, yada yada yada. Sandman texted me saying in his opinion, that they killed Bron Breakker last night. I’m not saying I agree, but I’m saying in his eyes ‘You go out of your way week after week after week to build this guy, and then you give him a 50-50 match against Ilja?’ He wasn’t a fan of that either.“