Bully Ray Doesn’t Think It’s Likely WWE is Bringing Dean Ambrose Back as Jon Moxley

– Bully Ray wouldn’t put it past WWE to bring Dean Ambrose back as Jon Moxley, but he doesn’t think it’s likely. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the situation on Busted Open Radio and said that while anything is possible, there are plenty of reasons why it isn’t likely to happen. Highlights and audio are below:

On whether WWE would re-introduce Ambrose as Moxley: “All of the equity that has been built up in the Dean Ambrose name would now be gone. He would be basically starting from day one as a new character. New action figures, new t-shirts, new everything. So, what do we do with Dean Ambrose now? They have invested entirely too much money. Now, am I saying that it can’t happen? Absolutely not. Because if there’s anything I have learned, and I believe we have learned, when it comes to the world of WWE, anything can be done, because it’s the world of sports entertainment. If Vince McMahon is willing to blow up limos, and turn over tractor trailers, and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get Braun Strowman over in a three-minute segment, what’s to say that he might not decide to scrap 10 years of the building up of a character, and start to do something new? Do I think that’s what’s gonna happen? Absolutely friggin’ not, but we have seen in the past that Vince is willing to spend money to make more money, right?”

On why he doesn’t see it as being likely: “It’s — here’s my problem with the whole situation. If I saw Jon Moxley pop up onto WWE TV next week, I wouldn’t have a problem with all the money that was spent and the different road they took me down. My problem is, who the hell is he going to work with? Because at the end of the day, if you put a tuxedo on a pig, it’s still a pig. I’m not calling Dean a pig, but it’s the same thing wrapped in a different suit. What’s he gonna do, feud with Roman? Feud with Seth? Feud with Ricochet? I mean, what we saw last night was so new, it was so fresh, it was so different, it was invigorating, it was entertaining. My God, the amount of re-tweets and likes this frickin’ guy got overnight. And here we are. We’re on a Wednesday, when we normally would talk about SmackDown Live and we’re taking about Mox. To think he’s going to go back there? I’m not on board with that.”