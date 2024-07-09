Bully Ray Offers Some ‘Constructive Criticism’ to AEW & Tony Khan

– In a post on his X account, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered some “constructive criticism” for AEW and Tony Khan. He noted how a graphic released on AEW’s own X account for tomorrow’s Dynamite doesn’t list Swerve Strickland as AEW World Champion. However, the graphic does list Chris Jericho as FTW Champion, and Will Ospreay as the International Champion.

Bully Ray wrote, “Constructive criticism…Since you included ‘FTW CHAMPION’ for Jericho and ‘INTERNATIONAL CHAMPION’ for Ospreay How about including “AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION” for Swerve. Hope this helps. 🤓👍🏽 xo -Uncle Bully”

You can view his comments and the original AEW Dynamite graphic in question below: