– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus on last week’s edition of WWE Raw, praising the matchup and also noted how many wrestlers forget about old school rules and ideas. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: “Too many people, too many wrestlers, too many talents, too many entertainers, have gotten away from the simple things that have worked for a hundred years. [Kaiser and Sheamus] told the story of the leg — so simple, they’ve been doing it forever. How come it worked again? Because the characters are there, and the storytelling in the match is there.”

On how Kaiser will eventually turn on Gunther: “One day, he’s gonna be standing in that ring with GUNTHER, and GUNTHER is going to tell him what to do, and Kaiser is going to look back at him and go, ‘No.’ And people are gonna get behind Kaiser because they’re going to see the great matches he has under his belt. The old-school rules of the professional wrestling business will never ever let us down.”