Bully Ray Weighs In On Criticism Of Trick Williams’ TNA Slammiversary Win

Bully Ray gets why people are upset about TNA Slammiversary ending with both TNA main singles titles in NXT hands, but he believes there is a plan in place. Trick Williams retained the TNA World Championships at Slammiversary over Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, while Jacy Jayne won the TNA Knockouts Championship from Masha Slamovich on the show. The World Title win in particular has drawn criticism, with many people thinking it was time to pull the trigger on a Santana title win, something Bully addressed on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Bound For Glory: “I believe that NXT and TNA are banking on Bound for Glory being their biggest show ever. Being a big deal night. Whether it’s a nostalgia match like the Hardys and the Dudleys, or current championship matches between your NXT and TNA World Champions. If you’re going to have a TNA talent in the men’s division and women’s division win their championships back, wouldn’t you rather see it happen at the company’s biggest show? So I think that’s what they’re banking on. I think they’re banking on holding off on the moment.”

On criticism of Trick Williams retaining the TNA World Title: “Listen, I understand why people would be upset last night. It seemed like it was Santana’s time. But I understand the business thinking of it. ‘Let’s do it at Bound for Glory. Let’s continue to tell the story.’ Hopefully they utilize ‘NXT’ to tell this story even more, because you can only get so much done on AXS. And now, with the potential of TNA getting better television, maybe it’s right to hold off until Bound for Glory. I’m going to stay positive about it for TNA, although I understand the disappointment.”