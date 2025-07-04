Bully Ray Weighs In On Criticism Of WWE Booking Goldberg vs. Gunther

Goldberg’s upcoming World Heavyweight Title match against Gunther has drawn criticism from a number of fans, and Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the matter. The match is set to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event and Bully talked about the match and why WWE put it together during a conversation with Dave LaGreca with on Busted Open Radio.

“I don’t understand how you’re not understanding why they would do it,” said Ray (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Bill still has a name. Bill still looks great. They are not concerned about the match. That’s why they are putting him in there with Gunther. They understand that a lot of — Bill’s last five outings haven’t been, you know, five-star bangers. That’s not the point.”

He continued, “The whole thing with Bill is the spectacle. The entrance. The show. What happens from bell to bell, they would do their absolute damnedest to keep the spotlight on what Bill does well, and what Gunther can get out of him.”

The show takes place on the July 12th special that will air live on NBC.