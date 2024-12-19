Bully Ray Weighs In On Potential Fan Reaction To a CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes Match

Bully Ray recently gave his theory on what might happen to the fan reaction if CM Punk and Cody Rhodes end up competing at WrestleMania. Bully spoke on the topic on Busted Open Radio and suggested how such a match might play out.

“As a Punk fan, there is nothing that he can do or say that would make you turn on him, yes, or no?,” Bully began (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “…A good wrestler can get you to hate them. No matter how much they love you, you can get them to hate you. As a matter of fact, the more they love you the easier it should be to get them to hate you. However, I don’t know of anybody else there that can do it.”

He continued, “I think people are going to firmly be behind Punk. I think Cody’s hatred from a storyline point of view could be living in the shadow of Dusty [Rhodes], that ‘no matter what I ever did, I had to live in this shadow, and no matter what I did by you people it was never good enough.’ There is so much turmoil that lies deep inside Cody’s guts, and it’s just gonna take the right person to bring it out and one day we’re gonna get there.”

As of now there is no confirmation on who Punk or Rhodes could be facing when WrestleMania comes around.