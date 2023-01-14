Bully Ray On His Return to Impact, How Long It Was Kept Secret

Bully Ray returned to Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory, and he recently discussed how long his return was kept quiet and more. Ray, who faces Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title at tonight’s Hard To Kill, appeared on the Paltrocast and talked about his return to the company and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how long his return was kept secret: “It wasn’t that long. The deal was done very, very quickly. The deal was done between myself and Scott D’Amore, so if you really want to know who or what the first domino was to fall in this entire situation, Josh Alexander leading me to be in a position to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet battle royal and once again have an opportunity to fight for the IMPACT World Championship, blame it on Scott D’Amore, who as we saw last night, should have never put his hands on me. Scott D’Amore has fallen, Tommy Dreamer has fallen. Josh Alexander’s wife has fallen, and on Friday the 13th, in a sold-out Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, live on FITE TV, all around the world, you’ll see me defeat Josh Alexander, become the three-time IMPACT World Champion, and Josh Alexander will have fallen also.”

On staying quiet about his return: “When I have done anything in wrestling that didn’t shock people, or make it a surprise? When I returned to the Royal Rumble in 2015, one of the louder pops in Rumble history. When me and D-Von returned to the WWE at the Barclays Center on Monday Night Raw, another monster pop.

“You never know when I’m gonna show up because I know how to keep my mouth shut. Wrestlers talk too much. I talk to nobody. Only the people that need to know, know. That’s what makes my surprises special. If you go back and you watch Bound For Glory, when my music hits, that place comes alive.”