Bully Ray got involved in the post-main event brawl at NXT Halloween Havoc, and he explained why he made the save for Trick Williams after the show. As noted, Bully aided Williams when Ridge Holland attacked him after his match with Ethan Page and Page joined in. The Busted Open Radio Twitter account shared video of Bully and Dave LaGreca talking about the matter, with Bully saying that Holland’s involvement pushed him to get involved.

“Shawn Michaels came on Busted Open a week ago, and he was nice enough to invite us here to Halloween Havoc,’ Bully said (h/t to Fightful). “To be a part of this, to give Busted Open even more of a platform than we have already. Put us on the pre-show, put us on the live show, basically let us do whatever we wanted. Ridge Holland decided to make a name for himself at our expense tonight. I understand the first time. Here’s an opportunity to get the world to see me if they didn’t know me. They already know who Ridge Holland is. So he did what he had to do. I let that slide. The second time, too much. That’s our time.”

Bully continued, “Like I told him, you did it once, you did it twice, don’t ever let it happen again. End of the night, you saw what happened. Ridge decides to hit the ring, him and Ethan [Page] start ganging up on Trick. I could have swore that maybe Booker [T] or somebody at ringside, a couple guys from the back, I know it’s the end of the night, a lot of people went home, could have tried to at least help Trick. I got fans all around me saying, ‘Bubba, please help him out.’ What am I supposed to do? So yeah, tonight was enough, and you know how I feel about Trick. I thought Trick went out there and did a great job tonight, showed fighting spirit [and] got the win. Ridge, I’m not hard to find.”

WWE NXT is set to have a show at the 2300 Arena on November 6th. Bully is not yet confirmed for the show.