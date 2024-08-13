Bully Ray Weighs In On Texas Bullrope Match From AEW Collision

Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa did battle in a Texas Bullrope Match on AEW Collision, and Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on it. Rosa picked up the win over Purrazzo in the violent match on Saturday’s show, a bout that Bully offered his opinion on during a recent Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the execution of the match: “I think the effort was there, without a doubt. There were some shining moments. I think, execution-wise, [it] could have been a little tighter… Obviously, I love the women’s willingness to bleed. I love the physicality when they each brought it, but I saw a lack of physicality at times.”

On the match’s use of the stipulation: “What makes the finish of a submission match unique is that you can only win the match with a submission. What makes the finish of an “I Quit” match unique? You can only win by someone saying ‘I quit!’ There are no pinfalls. So, I wish — not just AEW, but any wrestling company that does a Texas Bullrope Match — would stick to the original stipulation of the [drag], because now, all I’m getting is a pinfall in a Texas Bullrope match…You’ve taken everything unique about this gimmick match, and you’ve thrown it out the window. All it is a glorified No DQ weapons match, where the girls are tied to a bull rope.”

On the pinfall finish: “Thunder Rosa gives Deonna Purrazzo a bulldog through the table. Is that not strong enough to pin her with? Like, that should be your finish. Like … that should be the agent saying, ‘Ladies, the table is your finish. Once you do the bulldog through the table, boom, there’s your 1, 2, 3.'”