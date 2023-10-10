– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray speculated on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson potentially headlining WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns over Cody Rhodes, who he thinks deserves a rematch against Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Rock potentially headlining WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes: “Personally, I believe Cody has earned the right to be the headline. Not deserved, earned, but Rock is the bigger headline … This discussion reminds me of the movie 12 Angry Men, where it seemed like the verdict was so obvious in the beginning, but by the time they got to it, and they actually discussed it and talked it out, the jury completely flipped.”

On how WrestleMania 40 will likely sell out even without The Rock: “But when you look at it from pure business, pure dollars and cents, how much more money can The Rock make for the WWE against Roman than Cody? Where is the significant amount more of dollars and cents going to come in? WrestleMania, physically, is going to sell out, right? Where are we … at what level are we going to make so much more money if The Rock is involved than Cody?”

While Johnson has said he is open to appearing at next year’s WrestleMania and said he nearly faced Reigns at WrestleMania 39, nothing has been announced or confirmed in that regard yet. WrestleMania 40 will be held at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on April 6-7, 2024. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.