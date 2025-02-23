Bully Ray On Potential Cody Rhodes vs. Rock vs. John Cena Match For WrestleMania 41

Bully Ray sees the potential for Cody Rhodes to defend the WWE Undisputed Championship against The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Rock made his return to WWE TV on Smackdown and kicked off an apparent storyline with Rhodes, while Cena is competing in WWE Elimination Chamber this coming weekend. Bully talked about the potential for the three to share the ring at the April two-night PPV on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On The Rock’s potential WrestleMania match: “There’s only one place for him, in my opinion, that would make sense in this whole story, and that’s Cody Rhodes… Cena wins. Cena/Cody at WrestleMania. Rock plugs himself back in and goes, ‘Remember that time you called me out for reading promos off my wrist? Now’s your receipt. I’m the ‘Boss.’ I’m in, you’re out.’ You’re gonna hate The Rock for doing that. Thus, you’re gonna want to see Cody win even more.”

On how the match could put Rhodes over: “Now, if you really want to get Cody over, Cody Rhodes beats John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania. I’m just talking about a triple threat match. That’s what I’m referring to. A triple threat match. Rock-Cena, that’s there. There’s history with Rock and Cena. There’s promo history. There’s match history. Now Cody is going to be in the ring with John Cena and The Rock? Cody’s elevated by me just saying the words.”