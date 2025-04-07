Bully Ray Praises Gunther & Jey Uso Segment From Last Week’s WWE Raw

Bully Ray was very impressed by the segment between Gunther and Jey Uso on last week’s Raw. The segment saw Gunther defeat Jimmy Uso and then assault him, zip-tying Jey to the ropes as he bloodied Jimmy until officials were able to pull him off. Bully shared his thoughts on the angle on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On how the segment played out: “This was some good, old school heat. What they did has been done before in wrestling. It’s not new, but that doesn’t matter. It’s about the characters that are involved.”

On the use of blood in the segment: “I thought it was very effective. The WWE does not use blood very often. I liked Gunther putting the blood all over his body, tasting the blood, spitting it out.”