Bully Ray Praises AEW’s Toni Storm & Mariah May Feud

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the Toni Storm and Mariah May feud in AEW and shared his thoughts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on what he views as a bright spot in AEW: “It’s Mariah May and Toni Storm. Love it, love it, love it. I think Mariah and Toni are doing a phenomenal job.”

On thinking Toni Storm should’ve confronted Mariah May last week on Dynamite: “I’m like, ‘Alright, Toni is gonna come out and bust this. I want to see Toni face-to-face with Mariah — I want to see that on Dynamite. I want to see that on your A-show. I want the most amount of people at home to be able to see the number-one story that you’re telling in this company, and if you don’t think that Mariah and Toni is the number-one story, then you’re a fool.”

Timeless Toni Storm will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite, facing Queen Aminata in singles action. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Toni Storm will then get her shot at revenge against Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship later this month at AEW Grand Slam Australia. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.