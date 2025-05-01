Bully Ray Praises the Finish to This Week’s WWE Raw Main Event

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised a small detail that he appreciated during the beatdown of Sami Zayn last Monday on WWE Raw. Bully Ray liked that the referee covered up Sami Zayn to protect him at the end of the main event bout, featuring Zayn vs. Bron Breakker.

Bully Ray commented (via WrestlingInc.com), “Last night, at the end of the main event, when the referee…finally decided to throw the match out, the referee covered up Sami Zayn, and I love that.” He continued, “It’s so, so small, but the referee is putting himself in harm’s way like a good human being would do for another caring, good human being.”

WWE Raw saw Bron Breakker join forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.