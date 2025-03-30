Bully Ray Praises Jimmy Uso’s Slap to Gunther on WWE Raw

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his praise for how Jimmy Uso delivered a hard slap to Gunther last week on WWE Raw. He joked that Gunther was slapped so hard, he thought he was Walter again.

Bully Ray said on the slap (via WrestlingInc.com), “Holy s***, how frickin’ hard did Jimmy smack GUNTHER? Dude, that was one hell of a crack upside the head. Jimmy cracked Gunther so hard, he thought he was WALTER again.”

Jimmy Uso’s brother, Jey Uso, challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event takes place on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.