– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the work Sami Zayn does in the ring, knowing some of the little things he does in matches and how Zayn shows desperation. Bully Ray said on Sami Zayn (via WrestlingInc.com):

“His desperation kickouts look so good. It’s not like your traditional ‘1-2-kick.’ … Sami does this thing where he just rolls the shoulder just enough for the referee to see some daylight, or it’s almost like a fish out of water bucking. Those are the desperation kickouts that truly mean something.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Sami Zayn lost a rematch against Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Zayn previously lost the belt to Breakker earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam 2024.