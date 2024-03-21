– Count WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray as another person who is enjoying the new visual and production changes that have been showcased recently on WWE programming. During Busted Open Radio this week, Bully Ray praised the new production changes and elements, such as the long shots showing talents going through the Gorilla Position area that appeared on WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the long camera shots during WWE Raw: “One of the things I liked about Raw, and I don’t know if you picked up on this, is the continuity of the shots, or the continuing of the shots, back through Gorilla.”

On toning down the jump cuts: All of those jump cuts that were giving me seizures are gone. We’re following the action, and as we’re following the action, we’re seeing other talent get involved in the shot … I’m enjoying the new production of WWE.”

Lee Fitting recently took over the WWE production side, including WWE Raw, following Kevin Dunn’s exit from the company late last year.